Again, UNIBEN wins engineering quiz competition

By Victor Otigbu

NIGERIAN Society of Chemical Engineers, NSChE, Delta/Edo States chapter, has organized a quiz competition for Chemical Engineering students of tertiary institution in the Chapter with University of Benin emerging as winners for the third consecutive time.

The quiz competition which was held physically at the Auditorium of the Chemical Engineering Department, University of Benin, had four out of the seven institutions in the Chapter as participants.

Schools that participated were the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Effurun; University of Benin, UNIBEN, Benin City; Delta State University, DELSU, and Edo State University EDSU, Uzairue with Separation Processes, Process Dynamics and Control, Chemical Reaction Engineering, Mathematics, and Current Affairs as subjects covered during the competition.

UNIBEN scored 150 points to emerge winners while EDSU and FUPRE with 100 and 96 points came second and third, respectively.

Chairman of the chapter, Engr. O. J Ememerurai in a statement, said plaques would be sent to the first, second and third schools in addition to the prize money of 20,000, 10,000 and 5,000 Naira, respectively.

The statement disclosed that three students represented each Students’ Chapter, explaining that the Student Chapters were asked to include at least one female in the team that would represent them.

The statement noted the quiz was designed and compiled by Engr. Chinedu Anyalewechi, MNSChE who served as the Quiz Master, adding that the maiden edition was held in 2021.