Again, Police raid Auxilliary’s house, recover RPG, other dangerous objects

Men and officers of the Oyo State Police Command, again on Wednesday night, raided another house belonging to run-away sacked chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System, PMS, Mukaila Lamidi, recovering a rocket-propelled grenade, RPG, and other dangerous weapons in the process.

The raid was in a bid to neutralize the state of criminal elements.

Though Lamidi, better known as Auxilliary, was not at home when police raided the house, said to be located along Olodo end of Ibadan-Iwo road.

Dangerous objects recovered from the house include RPG, 7 other weapons, ammunition, magazines, cutlasses, axe and other objects.

Vanguard recalls the raid came hours after the police raided one of his hideouts located in the Isebo area of Alakia, where sophisticated firearms were recovered.

The raid of Auxilliary’s houses became important following the violence unleashed on rival groups minutes after Governor ‘Seyi Makinde was inaugurated for another term on Monday.

The governor had, in order to curb his excesses, banned the PMS as well as its leadership, an action that infuriated Auxiliary.

Vanguard gathered, is still on the run for fear of arrest and possible prosecution which may lead to his return to Agodi correctional facility.

Gunmen, believed to be his men, last night, went around major garages shooting, in a possible bid to take over.