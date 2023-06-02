Again, Police raid Auxiliary’s house

By Adeola Badru

…Recover RPG, other dangerous objects

...Stakeholders propose PMS caretaker c’ttee

MEN and officers of the Oyo State Police Command, again raided another house belonging to embattled Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System, PMS, Mr. Mukaila Lamidi, also known as ‘Auxilliary’ and recovered a rocketpropelled grenade, RPG, and other dangerous weapons, in the process.

The raid was in a bid to neutralise the state of criminal elements. Though Lamidi was not at home when police raided the house, located along Olodo end of Ibadan-Iwo road, dangerous objects recovered from the house include RPG, seven other weapons, ammunition, magazines, cutlasses, an axe and other objects.

The raid came hours after the police raided one of his hideouts located in the Isebo area of Alakia, where sophisticated firearms were recovered.

Auxiliary, Vanguard gathered, is still on the run for fear of arrest and possible prosecution.

Gunmen, suspected to be his men, last night, went around major garages shooting, in a possible bid to take over.

Stakeholders propose caretaker c’ttee

Following the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee of the PMS, stakeholders in the transport sector have resolved to work together to promote peace and progress among the various transport groups just as the former deputy governor of the state, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and Senator Ayoola Agboola sued for peace.

This was the position reached by representatives of the various transport groups in their separate submissions at the Town Hall Meeting called on the instance of the state government to find lasting solutions to the Park Management System situation in the state.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, yesterday, the stakeholders comprising representatives of the state government, transport operators, civil organisations, community leaders and representatives of security agencies, suggested the establishment of an interim management/caretaker committee to be headed by a technocrat to be appointed by the governor.

The communiqué reads: “An interim management team/ caretaker should be established, the chairman should be appointed by the governor and should be a technocrat professional in transport planning and management but impartial (not a member of any group).”