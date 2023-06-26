Adegoke’s murder: Adeleke denies plans to pardon Adedoyin

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has denied that he has plans to pardon Dr Rahman Adedoyin, convicted for the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ile, Osun state.

Adedoyin was sentenced to death for the murder after a trial that lasted over a year. Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo last month sentenced the hotelier and two of his workers to death after convicting them of the murder charges preferred against them.

Meanwhile, news trending on social media had it that the governor is planning to pardon Adedoyin, who had already appealed against the judgement.

Reacting, the Governor in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Monday, stated the Governor had vowed never to intervene in any judicial process, including the Adedoyin’s matter.

It reads, “Those who concocted the fake news are evil-minded political operatives who are merely grasping at straws in their desperation to blackmail the state Governor. Governor Adeleke has not and will never contemplate exercising the prerogative of mercy or whatever the report calls it, on a matter under adjudication which has generated deep interest among local and global communities.

“It is important to clarify that neither the State Governor nor his political party has any hidden plot on the said murder case other than a public interest agenda to see culprits in the dastardly act face the full wrath of the law. That explains why no PDP member is involved as counsel for any of the convicted individuals and why the state judiciary enjoys and exercises its full independence in the hearing and jugdement of the case.

“It is uncharitable for political enemies and their paid agents to attempt any linkage between the convicted businessman and the state Governor. We affirm with all sense of responsibility that Governor Adeleke is not at any material time a friend or partner of the owner of Oduduwa University and did not interfere, intervene or manifest any untoward agenda in the arraignment, hearing and sentencing of the accused .

“We therefore urged the members of the public to ignore the repeated rumors of state pardon by Governor Adeleke for the convict and the watery push to link service records of a state judicial official to a popular verdict on the gruesome murder of a postgraduate student. Those peddling such lies are agents of darkness acting on behalf of disgruntled, dark political elements. They are better ignored.

“We convey appreciation to men and women of goodwill who have put up spirited defense for the Governor in the face of this orchestrated falsehood. The undiluted truth is that neither the State government nor the state Governor is interested in the subversion of the wheel of justice”.