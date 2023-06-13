Abia Assembly: Tension over delay in issuance of proclamation letter for inauguration

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

There is tension among members- elect over the delay in the issuance of the proclamation letter for the inauguration of the 8th Abia House of Assembly by Governor Alex Otti.

The 7th Abia State House of Assembly expired last Saturday, even as no valedictory session was held by the members.

Vanguard gathered that Gov. Otti was yet to issue a proclamation letter for the inauguration of the 8th House.

The yet to be inaugurated 8th Abia House is composed of four political parties. The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, has 11 members- elect, Labour Party,LP, 10 members – elect while the Young Progressives Party,YPP and the All Progressives Congress,APC, has 2 and 1 members elect, respectively.

Governor Otti hails from the Abia Central senatorial zone, and the deputy Governor ,Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, from Abia North zone. It is expected that the Speaker would emerge from the Abia South Senatorial zone.

A lawmaker who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that they are yet to be notified about the date for the inauguration of the House.

He said; “Up till this evening, we haven’t been notified about our inauguration as the Governor is yet to issue the proclamation letter for the inauguration. We have not heard from the clerk, nobody knows what is happening,” the member elect said.

Others alleged a secret ‘battle’ between the two major parties to produce the speaker.

Most of the members elect, especially from the opposition PDP, have alleged a plot to inaugurate only the members of the ruling LP by the Governor, despite the standing rule of the House which stipulates that only ranking members can be elected speaker and deputy speaker.

Out of the 24 members of the House, only 4 are ranking members. They include Hon. Solomon Akpulonu (PDP/Obingwa East); Hon.Goddy Adiele(PDP/Ukwa West); Hon. Mandela Obasi(PDP/ Ohafia North) and Hon.Emmanuel Ndubuisi (PDP/Bende South).

Those believed to be interested in the speakership position include Hon.Solomon Akpulonu ,(PDP) and Hon.Goddy Adiele,( PDP) who are ranking members ,while Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa(LP/Aba South) ,Hon. Erondu Uchenna Erondu( PDP,Obingwa West) and Hon.Destiny Nwagwu, (LP/ Aba North), are new members.

Lamenting the situation, Acting publicity secretary of the PDP,Elder Amah Abraham, accused Gov. Otti of trying to frustrate the legislative arm of the government by failing to issue a proclamation letter for the 8th House of Assembly.

He stated that there is no justification for the Governor not to have issued the proclamation letter since almost all states in the federation have inaugurated their Houses of Assembly.

He said; “PDP condemns Governor Alex Otti’s action in failing to issue a proclamation letter for the inauguration of the 8th Abia House of Assembly. Abia state is the only state where the sitting governor has failed to issue a proclamation etter for the inauguration of the House. The scenario is quite embarrassing and appalling too. Government stands on a tripod; the executive,the legislature and the judiciary. One can’t work without the other. It is expected that the Governor would have issued the letter since other states have done so. There’s no justification why he is yet to issue the letter ,it simply means that he doesn’t want the legislature to function.”

Contacted, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kazie Uko, said consultations are ongoing to know the appropriate time to convene the House of Assembly and assured that the House will soon be convened.

He said; “Consultations are ongoing to know the appropriate time to convene the House. I believe that before long, the proclamation will be issued, and the House will be convened.”