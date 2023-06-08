8th Osun Assembly: 38-yr-old Adewale Egbedun emerges Speaker

Mr Adewale Egbedun, the lawmaker representing Odo-Otin State Constituency, Tuesday, emerged as the Speaker of the 8th Osun State House of Assembly, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Egbedun, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member and a first-time lawmaker, was nominated by Abiola Ibrahim representing Irewole/Isokan Constituency while Areoye Ebenezer representing Atakumosa East/West Constituency seconded the motion.

Mr Akinyode Oyewusi, the lawmaker representing Ife North State Constituency was equally elected as Deputy Speaker.

Oyewusi was nominated by Elisha Oderinwale, a lawmaker representing Ayedire State Constituency, and was seconded by Kashope Abolarinwa, a lawmaker representing Ifedayo State Constituency.

Mr Simeon Amusan, the Clerk of the assembly, thereafter, administered the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office on the nominated Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Egbedun, in turn, administered the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office to the remaining 24 members of the assembly.

In his acceptance speech, the new speaker called on his colleagues “to join hands with him to run a true and new age Osun House of Assembly”.

He said the 8th assembly, under his leadership, would focus on the legislature that would improve workers’ welfare, infrastructural development, improve people’s lives and also work with the executive to develop the state.

Egbedun, however, said that the assembly would revisit the laws passed by the 7th assembly at the twilight of its tenure, especially between August and November 2022, to correct obnoxious bills/laws passed.

In his proclamation address, Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun, sought the support of the legislature to achieve his five-goal development agenda of good governance for the state.

Adeleke said that since the executive and overwhelming members of the legislature belonged to the same political party, the two arms should work towards the same goal of good governance and providing the people with the dividends of democracy.

NAN reports that Egbedun took over from Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, piloted the affairs of the 7th Osun House of Assembly from 2019 to 2023.

Other principal officers elected afterwards include Babajide Kofoworola (Ede North) as Majority Leader; Adekunle Oladimeji (Irepodun/Orolu) as Deputy Majority Leader.

Also, Olawale Akerele (Ilesa West) was elected as Chief Whip, while Afeez Ibrahim (Olaoluwa) was elected as the Deputy Chief Whip.

Eminent personalities at the inauguration include former Osun governor and PDP chieftain, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and former Osun House of Assembly Speakers Adejare Bello and Najeem Salaam.

Others are Osun Chief Judge, Mrs Adepele Ojo, and former Osun assembly lawmakers, among others