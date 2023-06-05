49 suspected looters arrested in Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Operatives of Police in Kano State, yesterday, said they have arrested no fewer than 49 suspected persons in connection with the looting of buildings/structures at Triumph Plaza, Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the development was an aftermath of the ongoing demolition exercise embarked upon by the newly inaugurated Governor Abba Yusuf, as youths in the state took advantage of the exercise to loot from the rubble.

It will be recalled that in the past few days, the state has demolished structures built on public lands, allegedly sold out by the past administration.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of Kano police command, Abdullahi Haruna, said it received a distress call from a source about the activities of looters, which led to their arrest.

According to him, “At 2200hrs on Saturday, reports were received from good Samaritans that some hoodlums, hundreds in numbers were grouping and planning to loot property of buildings/structures at Triumph Plaza, Fagge council of the state.

“On receipt of the reports, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Mohammed Gumel, directed the immediate deployment of teams of Operation Restore Peace to the scene, and the suspected looters were dispersed.

“About 49 suspects were arrested and the following looted property was recovered: three flash doors, flash windows, four LG air conditioners, eight pieces of polling door iron and 16 heavy-duty hammers, etc. The investigation is in progress.

“The Commissioner of Police also advised parents and community leaders to talk to their wards/youths to desist from looting people’s property as it is a clear case of mischief and theft, which are punishable under the law.”