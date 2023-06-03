3 suspected one-chance operators arraigned, remanded in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

Three suspected members of a one-chance gang, operating on the Oshodi–Gbagada Expressway, Lagos, have been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS.

The suspects identified as Wale Ajayi, 24; Abideen Saka, 26 and Oliseh Sunday aka Bobwhiskey, 29, who were arrested at their hideout following weeks of intensive investigation have since been arraigned and remanded.

Confirming the arrest, Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “The suspects had abandoned their operational vehicle, a Suzuki mini bus popularly called ‘korope’ at Gbagada area of Oshodi-Oke along Gbagada–Oshodi Expressway, on April 14, 2023, when RRS operatives accosted them while trying to drop off a victim.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects had earlier hijacked the operational vehicle at gunpoint at Ketu bus stop, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Ojo, sometime in February and the incident was reported at Ijanikin Police Divisional Headquarters.”