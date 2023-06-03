3 health workers arrested over missing placenta in Ondo hospital

…We’re told dogs took it away — Baby’s grandmother

By Dayo Johnson

Three health workers at Emure-Ile Comprehensive Health Centre, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been arrested over the alleged missing placenta of a new baby born at the facility.

The 23-year-old father of the baby girl, Tunde Ijanusi, raised the alarm after the hospital workers failed to hand over the placenta to him, after the delivery of his child.

Speaking on the incident, the paternal grandmother to the baby, Mrs Funmilayo Ijanusi, said the hospital officials claimed that a dog entered the facility and taken away the placenta.

Mrs. ljanusi added that the hospital personnel also persuaded the family not to be worried by the development.

According to her, “When we insisted that they should produce the placenta, they begged us not to make an issue out of it since it’s not their fault that dog came into the health centre and took away the placenta.

“It was when we realised that they’re hiding something that we reported the matter at the police station.

“They should produce the placenta because we learnt that they sell it to some people, who use it for spiritual purposes.”

Vanguard gathered that three health workers were later arrested for questioning after the matter was reported by the parents of the baby.

Reacting to the incident, state chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, absolved its members from the alleged missing placenta.

Chairman of the association, Kehinde Olomiye, said: “The two health workers and a security man apprehended in connection with the stolen placenta were not qualified nurse and not members of the association.”

Olomiye asked the police and the hospital authorities to carry out thorough investigation on the incident to prevent recurrence.

Reacting, spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that three persons have been arrested in connection with the missing placenta.

Odunlami said police detectives were interrogating the suspects and if found culpable would be charged to court.