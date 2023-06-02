2min Ime’s delivers with ‘Dispatch Rider’

‘Dispatch Rider’ might be the most uncommon of song titles, but with Nigerian singer, 2min Ime’s recently released project, its delivery is right on time, as the title suggests.

Across the 6-tracker EP, 2min Ime, born Aduba Ikenna, explores his various perspectives of life, especially from direct experiences, into Afro pop and Amapiano. The song is an exciting cruise across contemporary Afro-fusion, as 2min Ime strives to create an extensive niche for himself in the Nigerian music industry with the release of this project.



A Nigerian rapper, songwriter and performer, 2min Ime, a law graduate from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, began his musical career in 2012 during his university days. He released his debut single ‘Disturbance’ in May 2015, followed by ‘Bamboo’ featuring ‘Ymc’ and organist, Thiotee, to stamp his presence in the music Industry.



He went ahead to release ’Imam’ in August 2018 with an official video, followed by “Senior Man” in November 2019 and ‘Banana Juice’ in September 2021.



Dispatch Rider is a project that cuts across various genres with 2min Ime infusing several occurrences to create the perfect song.