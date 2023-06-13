13-year-old boy drowns in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A 13-year-old boy and student of Tsangaya Qur’anic school, identified as Yusuf Magaji has drowned inside river in Makugara village in Karaye local government area of Kano State.

The spokesperson, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, who confirmed the development, said the incident happened when the boy slid into the river, while attempting to wash his body alongside his colleagues.

Yusif said his team rescued the boy unconsciously and was later confirmed dead by a doctor.

According to him, “On Thursday, at about 13:31hrs, we received an emergency call at our Karaye office from one Malam Nafi’u Na Adama who reported an incident involving a boy of about 13 years old, Yusuf Magaji, a student of Tsangaya Qur’anic school at Makugara village in Karaye local government area.

“That they were on their way to one village, they stop by the side of an open water with intention to wash their body but unfortunately he slide into the river, and he made a lot of effort to escape but wasn’t lucky.

“There and then our men from Karaye office successfully retrieved the victim unconscious and conveyed to Karaye specialist hospital for medical attention and was later confirmed dead by the doctor.

“The victim was handed over to Malam Nafi’u Na Adama school proprietor, (tsangaya),” Yusif however stated.