13% derivation: Delta group backs Okowa

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

The Delta Political Movement, DPM, yesterday, threw its weight behind a former governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, saying he judiciously utilized the 13 per cent derivation funds that accrued to the state, during his tenure.

National Chairman of DPM, Hon Phillip Otobo, told reporters that the ex-governor also ensured the remittance of funds due to the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC.

“The allegations of misappropriation of 50 per cent that accrued to DESOPADEC from the 13 per cent derivation fund are all campaigns of calumny and malicious aspersion.

” We deduce the fabricated campaign as propaganda to puzzle, bewilder and incite the reading public against Dr. Okowa by naysayers.

“These allegations are falsified and cooked-up stories by the protesters to delude the common people thereby using them as camouflage in fighting the immediate past governor.

“The protesters and those who signed the petition of alleged misappropriation of the funds as are mudslingers and usurpers with the sole aim of extortion, and blackmail.

“DPM affirms that the funds allocated for the development of the oil and gas-bearing communities were judiciously used by Okowa, as his administration was fair in the distribution of projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.”