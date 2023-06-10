10th Ogun Assembly: ‘Put your house in order’ – PDP member-elect tells APC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A member-elect of the Ogun State House of Assembly, on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Lukmon Atobatele, has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State ‘to put its house in order’ so that the State 10th Assembly would be inaugurated, as scheduled to hold next Tuesday.

Atobatele, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, called on the APC to settle its differences and stop shifting blames on the newly elected members of the PDP, in the tussle for the position of Speaker and other principal officers.

Atobatele, who was recently elected to represent Abeokuta South State Constituency 1, said the PDP members-elect of the Assembly have nothing to do with the crisis in electing a Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other principal officers of the State 10th Assembly.

He said, the insinuation that the PDP caucus is backing either Olakunle Oluomo or Elemide Oludaisi of the APC to become the next Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly is unfounded, stressing that the PDP members-elect were less concern in who becomes the next Speaker of State the 10th Assembly.

According to Atobatele, “it is in our interests to steadily monitor and master the workings of the Assembly, inline with extant rules and guidelines to be able to deliver dividends of democracy to our people and as well protect their interests”.

“Obviously, we cannot dictate to the majority as a minority group. All those insinuating we would support Elemide over the former Speaker Oluomo are just assuming. We don’t even belong to the same political party, so how can we know their workings? Anyway all these rumours are expected”, he said.

Atobatele, who condemned the sudden shift of the inauguration date for the 10th Assembly, said the PDP caucus is ready to work in unity for the interest of their constituents and the good people of Ogun State