10th NASS: Why Oyo Senators, Reps members voted for Akpabio – Sen Akanbi

Akanbi

By Uche Kenechukwu

Following the massive support the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, got across party lines, Initiator of Coalition Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, COMBAT, Sen Soji Akanbi, has said Oyo lawmakers voted for Nigeria’s interest and not personal interest.

He also said the legislators put aside personal interests and voted for the interest of Oyo State and the nation.

Akanbi, who said this in a statement, urged the lawmakers to always be guided by national unity irrespective of Nigeria’s diversity.

His words:” I want to commend our lawmakers for being patriotic. They prioritized the nation’s unity and the Oyo agenda against any other interest.

“I felicitate with all our Senators and House of Representatives members who were inaugurated today. I wish them successful tenures. Dear fellow Senator and Federal House of Representatives members, please, as we all know, irrespective of our political parties, ideological inclinations and regional backgrounds, Oyo State is a single room. We’re all one and Oyo developmental agenda must be the number one on our priority list. Unity in diversity should be the watchword. Together we can.”