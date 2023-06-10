10th NASS: Voting commences as lawmakers elect Senate President 

The voting process to elect the principal officers of the Senate has commenced on the floor of the Nigerian Senate as the 10th National Assembly is set to be inaugurated today (Tuesday).

Senator Ali Ndume nominated Senator Godswill Akpabio and the nomination was seconded by Senator Olamilekan Solomon Yayi from Ogun state.

Similarly, Senator Ishaku Abbo nominated Senator Abdul Aziz Yari as Senate President.

The nominations were received for Yari and Akpabio after which the Clerk of the Senate declared nominations closed in the absence of further nominations.

The contest is now between Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State and Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and ex-governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The lawmakers are currently voting according to their respective states.