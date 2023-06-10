10th NASS: Peter Obi mulls support for Yari, Betara

…There was never such directive-Ogene, LP Leader

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 general elections, Mr Peter Obi has called members-elect and Senators-elect from the party to support Senator Abdulaziz Yari and Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara for the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

The directive did not however go down well with the members-elect, many of whom, it was learnt, had already made up their minds to vote for the APC preferred candidates both in the Senate and the House namely, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Senate President, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for Speaker of the House and their respective deputy nominees in the persons of senator Jibrin Barau and Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

A source from the group who was part of the meeting held in Abuja but does not want his name in print said that the meeting ended up in a stalemate.

The source said: “First, we met with Datti before now, and he said unequivocally that we can’t vote for Tajudeen Abbas, Akpabio or any other candidates the APC is supporting

“He told us that Abbas was endorsed by the APC to suppress him and Benjamin Kalu was endorsed to suppress Alex Otti in Abia state. The meeting ended in a stalemate. Chopsticks were the venue.

“Another meeting was held on Monday around Zone 5. Obi was present. He said he was endorsing Yari for Senate President and Betara for Speaker, and compelled all LP members-elect to vote for Betara and Yari.

“Ideologically, he’s forcing us. If that is the case, there’s nothing new about LP. He’s able to get one person away from the Abbas project among us. It’s a female. He wants to force us to do what he wants, but no way.

“They plan to call us for another meeting this coming weekend, I think on Sunday. It will be said that LP has decided to vote for Yari and Betara. He’s telling us that the party is supreme, but how do we support someone that is rebellious against his party?

“If he calls for division, we’ll have the majority, but he won’t do that. At the meeting we held, some of us said we are adults and we should be allowed to make our choices. So, we won’t back down. How can Peter Obi whom people are shouting his name up and down as a democrat now turn to be undemocratic?”

But contacted for his reaction to the development, the leader of the Labour Party for the 10th National Assembly and spokesperson of the House minority caucus, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene who was also a former deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives in the 7th Assembly told Vanguard that such a directive was never given to anyone.

Acknowledging that the meeting was held, Ogene said that Obi left the issue of support for anyone to their discretion.

He said: “We can’t be responding to ‘ghost’ allegations. If such a member exists, why can’t he be quoted? Never!

“The insinuation that Mr. Peter Obi, National Leader and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party(LP) is coercing Members-Elect of the House of Representatives to vote for a particular candidate in the Speakership race is a lie from the pit of hell.

“Yes, as a Caucus, we met last night, but not at Mr Obi’s behest. The notice of the meeting was sent out by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, and Mr Obi was only invited as National Leader of the Party.

“After virtually all 27 Members-Elect present at the meeting had taken turns to speak, Mr Obi, who was the first to leave because of another engagement, advised members to ensure, as much as possible, that they are united in arriving at a decision regarding who to vote for as Presiding Officers.”

Ogene also quoted Obi as saying that “Everything must not be about what you can gain as individuals, but rather your place in history as you begin your sojourn in the National Assembly.

You are the ones elected, so the onus rests with all of you, to interface with others to choose your leaders. As for me, several aspirants, both in the Senate and the House have been trying to reach me, but I prefer to allow you people to take your fate in your own hands.”

The leader further stated that “Not once, throughout his about 15-minute speech, did Mr Obi mention any aspirant by name. On the contrary, he urged the members to continue talking amongst themselves, under the guidance of the National Chairman and the Caucus Leader.

“In fact, for the records, Mr Obi had in his first official interaction with the LP Members-Elect – soon after they collected their certificates of return – urged them to decide for themselves who to vote for”.

Meanwhile, a notable Niger Delta activist and freedom fighter, Mujahid Asari Dokubu has urged Akpabio to give up on his ambition, saying it will not help the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dokubu in a report said that what would rather help the government was getting all regions of the country on board the leadership of the national assembly.

He said: “I think Senator Godswill Akpabio should go and meet our president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the meeting, he should tell the president that he is no longer contesting to be the senator president. Godswill Akpabio needs to die his ambition in the interest of the success of the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Although, I am not a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but I am saying this for the general good of all Nigerians. Godswill Akpabio knows his ambition will not help the cause of the people or the president. What will rather help the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an all-inclusive government where all regions come together and get well represented”.