Zulum dissolves cabinet ahead of swearing in for second term

…….. Says he battles insurgency to deliver successful first term

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

This is as he admitted that he had battled with the insurgency in the last four years in order to deliver a successful first term in office.

Also affected by the dissolution are the Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants, as well as the Chairmen and members of Boards and Parastatals.

Governor Zulum made the announcement shortly after a Valedictory session with the members of the State Executive Council at the Government House on Thursday evening.

The announcement, however, excludes the Chairmen and members of Statutory Boards, Commissions, and Parastatals.

The Secretary to the State Government, according to the pronouncement, is to stay till May 29th, 2023.

The commissioners, according to the governor, should hand over to their Permanent Secretaries not later than Friday 26th May 2023, even as he thanked them for their sacrifice, commitment, and dedication to his leadership qualities.

Zulum admitted that, despite being hot-tempered, he doesn’t go to bed with anybody in mind.

“I am hot-tempered, I must have erred or offended some of you, but I don’t go to bed with anybody in mind; so please forgive me,” he said.

Zulum also believed that his administration has done very well despite some shortcomings, “It was not easy working under a fragile environment, especially in 2019, 2020, and 2021 during the insurgency.”

He appreciated the 23-member outgoing council members for working with him assiduously to the benefit of the people of Borno State within the last four years.

In the same vein, Zulum said, his administration had to battle Boko Haram insurgency to deliver a successful first tenure, even as he appreciated security agencies, men of the civilian Joint Task Force, stakeholders, and the people of the state for their unflinching support in restoration of peace.

“Despite our shortcomings, I believe we did well,” he told the 23-member executive council, specifying, “It was not easy working under a fragile environment, especially in 2019, 2020, and 2021 during the insurgency.

“But we thank God Almighty as this administration had battled Boko Haram insurgency to deliver a successful first tenure, and we appreciated security agencies, men of the civilian Joint Task Force, stakeholders, and the people of the state for their unflinching support in the restoration of peace across the state,” Zulum stated.