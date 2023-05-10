‘Your hate my blessings’, Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy tells critics

Judy Austin, the second wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has expressed her gratitude to critics bent on criticizing and hurling insults at her.

According to Judy, those curses and insults get returned to her as blessings.

She said this in a video shared recently by her husband, Yul on his Facebook page.

“To the people who hate me, who curse me, who attack me without knowing anything about me, I want to say thank you, a very big thank you, because without your curses, God won’t be blessing me as much as he is blessing me now, I would not have come this far in life so soon, so fast, so I am thanking you for making it your duty to lay curses on me every day,” she said.

Judy noted her haters are as important as her lovers, praying that all their attacks on her will return to them as blessings.

She said, “Yes! I have nothing against you other than love. In fact, you’re important as much as those who love me. Because God is turning your hate to my blessings. I pray all the insults, attacks will return to you as blessings.”

She equally appreciated her lovers for standing by her and her family through thick and thin.