YomiSax inspires with ‘Breathe’

By Ndimele Edith

With a dreamy intro comprising piano notes paired with rhythmic RnB beats, and mesmerizing tone of his tenor saxophone, YomiSax, in ‘Breathe’, enchants his listeners with soothing sounds suitable for a journey of retrospection, introspection, laughter and love.

Surely, with his latest offering from his debut EP, Expression, the fast- rising jazz act is currently making waves with his unique take on exploring the jazz genre through fusion with other idioms to appeal to a broader range of music lovers.

‘Breathe’, as the track title connotes, is sufficiently mirrored in the song’s structure. It is a remarkable fusion of contemporary jazz and diverse genres that trace its roots to RnB and Afro-beats, once again showcasing his innovative approach to welding genres with a little compromise for authenticity. Indeed, with ‘Breathe’, YomiSax invites listeners on a captivating journey to explore the limitless bounds of his creativity.

Religiously following in the pattern of ‘Expression’, the only other track on the EP, ‘Breathe’ carves out an identity for itself by maintaining a tempo that envelops the listener in an atmosphere of tranquility. The delicate whispers of brushed drums and the soft caress of the piano chords dance effortlessly in the air. With each exhale of the saxophone, the track takes flight, guiding us through a captivating sonic landscape filled with improvisational brilliance and artistic expression. With this track, YomiSax not only showcases his technical virtuosity but also, the ability to evoke profound emotional depth through his artistry.