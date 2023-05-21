Why we migrated to NIGCOMSAT – NTA DG

…Urges African counterparts to key in

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Acting Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Mr. Salihu Dembos says the experience of the station since the migration to the Nigerian Communications Satellite remains the best in the history of the authority.

The DG disclosed this when he led a delegation of the African Union of Broadcasting, AUB on a facility tour of the Nigerian Satellite company at the weekend.

The delegation were in Abuja for one week for a general assembly, which is 14th Edition.

The AUB is a public broadcasting union that cut across the whole of Africa.

The NTA boss explained that the reason they chose NigComsat out of the various agencies to partner with was due to its attestation by NigComSat that its satellite services could be reliable and dependable.

‘‘The reason why we choose NigComsat out of the various agencies is the attestation to the fact that we are proud of NigComsat performance. I, as the Director General of Nigerian Television Authority speaking from experience, before now we were clients to some foreign companies but in recent years, we have migrated to NigComsat and I can attest and tell you without any doubt that the services rendered by NigComsat is one the best since the history of Nigerian Television Authority.

‘‘So, for delegation this is an opportunity to interact with the management of NigComsat and perhaps an opportunity for you to leverage on the accessibility and availability of this satellite company in Nigeria which is the pride of Africa.

‘‘I am glad to say Africa has come of age. Once again, I will like to thank the management of the NigComsat for their time and hope the management will take us round the facilities.’’

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of NigComSat, Engr. Tukur Lawal, said NigComSat is prepared to extend its satellite services to the whole of Africa, and urged all the visiting nations to leverage the opportunity.

Engr. Tukur, who was represented by the Executive Director, Administration and Finance, Mallam Hadi Mohammed, said the future of the world belongs to broadcasting and so, Africa must rise to the occasion and be counted amongst those that would benefit in this digital age, saying that, the NIGCOMSA has the available resources to give them that edge.

‘‘Your presence today signifies a bold booster in the broadcasting eco-system and to NIGCOMSAT Ltd as an enabler of the broadcasting digital industry in the country and Africa at large

‘‘In the last three days, NIGCOMSAT Ltd has followed with keen interest, your activities in the country and your quest for the broadcasting industry to focus more on what is happening in the digital space, as well as to earn enough resources to sustain your operations through the use of pictures and videos.

‘‘If this position is a true reflection of the intention of the broadcasting industry, may

I reassure you that you are now in the right place. We have over 50 Direct-To-Home

channels on our (DTH) Platform and I wish to inform you that broadcasters here at

home have trusted us to deliver a wide range of media content to their customers

homes Our platforms also provide free-to-air, free-to- view and Pay TV channels

as well as video-on demand.

‘‘We have two Direct-To-Home (DTH) licensees and about twenty-nine (29) Direct Satellite Broadcasting (DSB) licenses and jointly transmit channels over NIGCOMSAT-1R. We have contributions from Egypt, Kenya and we welcome same from other African countries on the NigComSat 18 satellite

‘‘It is an undeniable fact that the future belongs to broadcasting, so Africa must rise to the occasion and be counted amongst those that would benefit in this digital age. We have the available resources here to give you that edge.’’

High point of the visit was a tour of NigComSat facility led by NigComsat management team.

