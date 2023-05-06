Why they call me  ‘Jesus of Nigerian comedy’ – Omobaba

*Says; ‘Nigerian comedians are jumping the gun’

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Multi-talented comedian Fagade Olufemi Ademola better known as Omobaba has taken a quick swipe at the state of the comedy industry in Nigeria, lamenting the way and manner in which the industry is being operated in this part of the world.

Omobaba particularly lamented a situation, where budding comedians are steadily ushered onto the big stage without first undergoing a process of growth in the industry.

The seasoned comedian voiced this out days back while speaking with our reporter at the maiden edition of his flagship comedy club called “ Unknot Your Tie”, which held last Friday, at The Zone, Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Gbagada-Oworonshoki Expressway, Lagos.

The comedy club, which last held at Sidewalk restaurant and lounge on Victoria Island in 2021, is being rejuvenated to serve as a hub for stand-up comedians to hone and perfect their skills before hitting the big stage.

Omobaba said his desire is to change the narrative through the comedy club, “where you can come and test the waters, test your jokes and feel the reaction of the people before going to the main stage.”

“I think we jump the gun in the comedy industry in Nigeria, where we discover a talent and before you know what’s happening the talent jumps onto the big stage.

“This is me liking football tournaments. Yes, you can dribble, yet you need to play in lower divisions before moving to the premiership. But in the comedy industry, it’s the discovery of talent straight to the big stage.”

“A hub for all stand up comedians. I am somebody that gives back to society without looking forward to any recognition. I want to keep that culture alive in Nigeria. By doing that, we have already started seeing the results. One of the guys that started “Unknot Your Tie’ with me just released his ‘special project’ on Netflix Global and that’s big for Nigeria.”

Continuing, he added, “These are the results of constant comedy club appearances for stand up comedians and by the host himself paying attention to the ethics of being a proper stand up comedian and not people generalizing us to be riff-raffs because of one comedian’s style of entertaining his audience.”

On why he’s called ‘Jesus of Nigerian comedy’, Omobaba said he’s always the person doing the dirty job in the industry.

“I’m clearing the road for a lot of comedians. Some people call me ‘Jesus of Comedy’ because of my style of jokes, and you see some of my colleagues using me for their jokes. That’s the reason my name rings a bell in the industry,” he explained.

Omobaba said he wants to use the comedy club to eliminate plagiarism in the industry. “ I want to discourage comedians featuring in my comedy club from using other comedians’ jokes. I want to kill plagiarism in my own space,” he further stated.

The comedy club, he said, will hold every last Friday of the month at the Zone, Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Lagos.