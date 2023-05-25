Why I want collaboration with Asake — Amas Destiny

Nigeria’s newest revelation in the music industry, Okolie Destiny, known professionally as Amas Destiny, has revealed that he intends to collaborate with Asake.

Amas Destiny, who hails from Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, is a fusion of talent and ingenuity. His Africentric genre of music is fast spreading across the world, particularly in Africa. With over 28,000 followers on Instagram within a short time, after his handle was hacked, the frequency at which his fans returned was phenomenal.

Amas Destiny, the first of four siblings, was born in Benin City, Edo State, in 1997. After his primary and secondary education, he obtained a Higher National Diploma from the Federal Polytechnic in Auchi, Edo State.. He had a challenging upbringing like most of the stories in this clime. However, he understood that he could only be bitter or better, of which he chose the latter.

Destiny knew that to be fulfilled in life, he had to chase his lifelong dream of becoming a successful singer. After his first studio session in 2020, his career literally took flight. His 2022 single, ‘Is this love’, has seen him embarking on promotional tours, including trips to four cities in Rwanda earlier in the year.

In an interview, Okolie Destiny discussed his life and career journey. He listed figures who have played a critical role in inspiring him. However, he stressed that he is yearning to collaborate with top artiste Asake, because the ‘Organize’ singer is more than a colleague.

“I grew up as the first child among 4 siblings. I had to focus on growing up as a man of my own, facing the musical world and seeking knowledge. I finished my seconday and primary school in Benin and after that, I attended Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State.

“I started my musical carrier since I was a kid, but it was in 2020, that i had to make the use of a recording studio for my first single.

“I have been inspired by many singers, not just basically one because seeing the background they came from, it inspires me. Burna Boy, Wizkid, Wande coal, Davido, Don Jazzy and Asake

“I’ would like to collaborate with Asake because he has been more of a friend and seeing him recording most times inspires me to never to give up and keep pushing hard”, Amas Destiny explained.

He bemoaned that his experience in the industry as an up-and-coming artistes shows that ” we do not get the help we need and most producers and record labels owners are only after what they will derive from young talents.

“It has been so hard trying to find love from people in the industry. Rather, people just want to get thier own benefit. So, I have been praying to God for assistance”, said Amas Destiny.