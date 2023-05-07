Why I stay away from the industry romance – Rosabelle Jeane

By Ayo Onikoyi

Former Miss Big World Abuja and Nollywood actress, Rosabelle Iyafokhai Jeanne has been in the industry long enough to have her name flying around all over social media. But the beautiful lady from Auchi, Edo State has sort of remained in the shadows, particularly from the romantic searchlight, with nothing of her love life in the open.

Speaking with Potpourri, the eye candy actress said it is probably because she has avoided getting romantically involved in the entertainment industry.

“Dating someone in the industry could be difficult because both of you are in the spotlight and everybody gets to know about your relationship. I’m a low-key kind of person. I really do not like my relationship to be out in the public eye. I think that is why I’ve stayed away from entertainment industry romance, but then if I find someone interesting that wants something with me, I could give it a try. If God says I should date someone within the entertainment industry then so be it,” she said.

When asked the qualities she seeks in her kind of man, the English and Literary Studies alumna of the Ambrose Alli University revealed that only godly men are the ones with the key to her heart.

“I know most women will say tall, dark and all of that but I will say my ideal man is someone who really loves God and the things of God, every other thing can follow. I’m ready to get married if I find someone that shares the same views and goals with me,” she said.