Why I can’t refund Wike on flyover — Tinubu

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu said he has not been sworn in as the President and could not refund Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on the flyover project commissioned in the state on Wednesday.

While commissioning the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover yesterday, Tinubu told his host, Wike: “I owe you nothing”, stressing that the infrastructure is to be enjoyed by residents of the state.

The remark has become a subject of debate in the media space and the former Lagos state governor explained hours later that people could interpret his statement as whatever they like but he has no power until he assumes office.

He clarified his statement during a banquet in his honour on Wednesday night on what he called the banter with Wike, noting that it has attracted a lot of reactions on social media.

Tinubu added there is no name he has not been called on social media, stating that he does not respond to social media criticisms.

According to Tinubu, “I exchanged a banter with Gov Wike, if you take me seriously, (it’s left to you). The truth is, I’m a President-elect. I have no signature for expenditure until sworn in. How can I make a commitment? I cannot sign a dime of Nigeria money or expenditure now. There can only be one president at a time.

“If you ask me to go and commit to things that are mere expectations and cannot be fulfilled, I believe in fulfilling promises, that’s why I’m here. And we have to do it for Nigeria. I thank you all for the support you gave me during the election, but I’m still on a countdown.

“If I sign anything for you now and commit to it, I can’t pay. For that flyover, how can I pay, personal? That’s not realistic.

“I hope that clears the social media fears. I don’t respond to (social media talks). There is no name they’ve not called me on (social media). It’s a free speech society and around the world.”