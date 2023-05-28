Why I believe Tinubu will perform – Osunbor

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A former governor of Edo State, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor on Sunday said going by the pedigree and antecedents of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed would be sworn in as the 16th president of Nigeria he believed the new president would perform in line with what is contained in his manifesto.



In an interview with some journalists in Benin City, Osunbor described Tinubu as a man who proved his capacity as a student, a worker in the private sector, and the governor of Lagos state.



According to him, “The reason why we believe that the person of the then-presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima have the capacity to be able to drive the process of actualising those points that have been highlighted in the manifesto, The Renewed Hope manifesto which is to address the pressing concerns of Nigerians, as well as other issues and the pressing concerns of Nigerians are essential security, the economy, including generation of employment, the stability of our currency, industrialization, provision of infrastructure, the educational sector and so forth and so on is because he has the capacity.



“We expect that being somebody that is very knowledgeable being somebody who is known as an acclaimed political strategist, as somebody who can assemble a team to be able to actualize his vision and dream that all these things that were spelled out in the manifesto can be, achieved in the course of his administration and he has promised that he is going to hit the ground running.



“I have no doubt at all given his antecedents in his previous records as governor of Lagos State and even his records before he came into politics as a student in the US, as an executive in Mobile Oil, you know that he has the capacity to do what he has promised Nigerians that he will do so I am very optimistic that he will be able to deliver. He has intelligence, the world these days relies a lot on intelligence, you need brain work, as he said more than raw power. The world is driven by intelligence, you need intelligence more than oratory, you need intelligence, more than energy to be able to bring about the things that we need so dearly, and so urgently in Nigeria.”



On those in court challenging his victory, the two-term senator urged them to be patient and wait for the outcome rather than tryng to take the laws into their hands.