What to know about Google Bard competing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Google, American multinational technology company, recently launched its conversational AI “Bard”, which competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The feature was released in India and to 180 countries by Google at its annual I/O event.

While ChatGPT is indeed capable, there are certain limitations in its functionalities and features, which makes Bard AI a better chatbot to work with.

Here what you need to know about the Google Bard.

What Google Bard can do

Google Bard is a chatbot like ChatGPT—an artificial intelligence (AI) tool powered by LaMDA, PaLM2. So, what can Bard do? As stated at the Google I/O keynote event, Bard can help you finish your homework, write code, stories, etc.

Also, it can assist you understand complex concepts or theories as it simplifies information. Overall, Bard is an experimental tool currently live for use in India.

Google’s chatbot Bard In India

As per media reports, Sissie Hsiao, Vice President and General Manager, of Google Assistant, said, “Bard continues to rapidly improve and learn new abilities. And we want to let people around the world try out ‘Bard’ and share their feedback. So today, we are removing the waitlist and opening up Bard to over 180 countries and territories.”

India is also included in the list of countries, and it is reported that Bard will be available in multiple languages, including Korean, Bengali, Japanese, etc.

A total of 40 different dialects will also be accessible, as shared in the keynote presentation by Hsiao. Right now, you can check out Bard, ask questions, or give tasks.

How to use Google Bard

To start using Bard, head over to bard.google.com or simply type Google Bard in the search engine. A window will open with a short description of Bard, offering suggestions on what can Bard do.

Further, it will ask you to sign in. You can click on the option “Try Bard”, which will redirect you to a page to type a prompt question. If you have used ChatGPT before, it will be easy to use Google’s new chatbot.

How Google Bard work

Google Bard operates with the help of the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA)—a collective family of big conversational language models created by Google.

This initiative was first introduced in 2020 as Meena. In 2021, Google released the first generation version at Google’s I/O keynote, while it launched the second generation this Wednesday.

One of the core differences between OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Bard is the data source. Bard is more capable of pulling out the latest information as it collects real-time data from the internet, while ChatGPT has a limited 2021 source.

Key features of Google Bard

One of the most interesting aspects of Bard AI is that Google will introduce the chatbot in its applications, including Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Maps, to help users with their needs.

It will be made available in the following ways:

Gmail: Help me write

Google Maps: Immersive view for routes

Google Photos: Magic editor

Meanwhile, Bard supports a myriad of coding languages while also catering to plug ins like Uber Eats, Adobe and Spotify.

Chat GPT can only handle about 25000 words currently while Bard topples at over 45000 words.