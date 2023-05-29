What Nigerians expect from Tinubu — Cleric

—- Advises clerics not to be controlled by emotions

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

`A senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has said that Nigerians expect so much from President Bola Tinubu, hence his election.`

Giwa, in a statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said that President Tinubu should transform the country from the present sorry state.

” Tinubu would always be remembered for good if he deems it necessary to transform Nigeria beyond the expectations of the people.

“He doesn’t need to be reminded of what to do; he lives in Nigeria and knows what to do to make the citizens happy.

“He needs to make electricity stable for foreign investors and Nigerians, tackle security challenges and boosts the nation’s economy,”

Speaking on clergymen who predicted that Tinubu would not be sworn- in, Giwa, expressed disappointment over the conduct of his colleagues in the last presidential election.

He said that “God doesn’t care about politics, but cares about the people who obey Him.

Recall that prior to Tinubu’s inauguration ceremony, some religious leaders within the Christian Community had predicted that the former Lagos State Governor would not be sworn-in.

However, Giwa said his colleagues only surrendered themselves to the flesh.

” They didn’t hear from God, because He doesn’t care about politics. We only surrendered ourselves to the flesh instead of the Holy Spirit.

“We allowed our emotions to control us instead of keeping our hope in Jesus alive. We often display fear, anger, and worry.

“Rather than love, we fight. Rather than strive for unity, we throw stones at the other side.

” Instead of resting in the peace God gives us, we worry about what we cannot control. We have placed our hope in politics, and our actions show it.

“That’s not the way it should be. I think there are a few things we need to remind ourselves of about the election and politics.

“When we put our hope in something other than Christ, we will eventually be let down.

Giwa said that ” Our role in the society is to advise, criticise if necessary and speak the truth to power.