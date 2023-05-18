What I’ll do if Tinubu invites me for talks – LP’s Apapa

By Miftaudeen Raji

The factional chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Lamidi Apapa, has revealed what he will do should the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu invite him for reconciliation talks.

Apapa made the revelation while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Thursday.

He said, “Before I honour him, I will consult the executive of the party, so if they ask me to go ahead, I will do. If the executive says go ahead it becomes our position.

“It’s not going to be my position. If they say go and see him or we are going to see him, it becomes the position of the party not the position of Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa.

“All of us will collectively go and see him. That is if we have the mandate of the house that we are going to see him.”

Recall that Apapa and his faction have been at loggerheads with the faction of the suspended National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure over the leadership of the party.

Some factions of the party clashed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, venue of the Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday.

Apapa, who was mobbed by some youths that were at the court to witness proceedings in the petition Obi filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, was taken into protective custody by security operatives attached to the court.

However, Apapa, has threatened to expose Obi, as he expressed displeasure that Obi appears to be taking sides with Abure, the LP chairman removed by the court.