What I discussed with ex-UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair – Tinubu 

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has revealed the purpose of the visit of Former United Kingdom Prime Minister, Tony Blair to him in Abuja.

Recall that Tinubu met with Blair on Tuesday.

Tinubu, on his official Twitter account (@OfficialBAT), said the purpose of the visit was to discuss mutual interests between Nigeria and the Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, an institute owned by the former UK Prime Minister.

The tweet reads, “I received former British Prime Minister and founder of the Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, Mr Tony Blair, at the Defence House, Abuja, earlier today.

“We discussed areas of mutual interest and how Nigeria can continue to benefit from the amazing work of the Institute.”

Meanwhile, the United States President, Joe Biden, has named his delegation to attend the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

No fewer than 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, have been invited to grace Tinubu’s inauguration.

The former Lagos State governor will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Also expected at the nation’s seventh transition ceremony are past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations, prominent Nigerians, and representatives of foreign governments and agencies.

The inauguration programmes will begin on Thursday with the investiture of Tinubu as Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Representatives of Nigeria’s traditional allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey, and several others are expected at the high-profile event.