What BBNaija Nina Ivy said about Judy Austin

By Ayo Onikoyi

Judy Austin has been riding perhaps, the biggest storm of her life since her union with actor, Yul Edochie came to light. Many of her colleagues have not hidden their animosity for her over the development. And when Yul Edochie’s wife, May, lost her first son a couple of months ago, things spiralled out of hand with the hatred towards Judy out of the roof.

Big Brother Naija star Nina Ivy showed no mercy when Judy shared a video talking about how much God loves her.

In the video Judy shared weeks after her husband lost one of his sons with his first wife, May, she stated that God is always on her side and has been fighting all her battles.

Reacting to the video, Nina described Judy as someone who “stole someone’s husband”. She added that it’s quite audacious for the actress to claim that God loves her when her husband just lost his son.