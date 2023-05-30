We‘re not in a fight with EFCC – DSS

By Nwafor Sunday

The Department of the State Security Service, DSS, Tuesday denied reports making the round that its officials engaged in a fight with the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over Lagos property.

Reports have emerged this morning that DSS prevented officials of the anti-graft agency from gaining access to their office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It was reported that the said building was barricaded by the secret agents and an armored tank parked at the front of the building.

Reacting to the report in a statement sent to Vanguard, Peter Afunanya PhD fsi, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, faults the report, noting that DSS was only occupying its facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

He advised the general public to dismiss the purported report, noting that DSS was never in a fight with EFCC.

His words: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to some media reports that it barricaded the EFCC from entering its Lagos office. It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC from entering its office. No. It is not true. The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

“By the way, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media. Did the EFCC tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building? I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership. Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is a common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary one. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight.”