We’ll bounce back from Brazil defeat – Flying Eagles captain, Bameyi

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi has said his team will bounce back from their defeat to the Young Selecao of Brazil.

The Nigerian boys slump to a 2-0 defeat against the Brazilians in their last group game at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in La Plata on Saturday night.

The disappointing loss saw the Ladan Bosso side drop from first to third position in Group D.

The result means they will now face a tough Round of 16 encounter against either hosts Argentina or the United States of America.

Bameyi insisted that the team would return to winning ways against their next opponent.

“It was disappointing that we lost,” the defender said in a post-match interview.

“We wanted to win to keep our winning record, but that’s football.

“We’re sorry we lost, while we appreciate the support of Nigerians. We will bounce back.”