We followed due process in reviewing of Oyo chieftaincy law — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revealed that due process was followed during the review of the state’s chieftaincy law, saying the review was meant for the traditional rulers to be more effective.

The governor, who assented to the amended bill at the Executive Council Chamber, Agodi, Ibadan, on Friday, lauded the state House of Assembly for its timely passage, saying that the development would help the traditional council function well and forestall constant litigation.

He explained that though attempts had been made by previous administrations to change the state chief’s law, which resulted in several controversies, adding that his government has allowed due process to prevail in the interest of all stakeholders.

The governor said: “Well, the implication is that we must have a law in Oyo State that allows the smooth running of the traditional council, which is important. Before I came in, the traditional council was not functioning, but now they can function, and with that law, you remember that the previous administration tried to reform the traditional council system, especially in Ibadanland, and the government gave coronets to some High Chiefs.”

“One of the High Chiefs went to court, and the Oyo State Court decided that the previous administration didn’t follow their own law. Now that we have amended the law, we will follow our own law, and no one can go to court now and succeed.”

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, Mohammed Fadeyi, while presenting the amended bill to the governor, noted that the assembly examined the inputs of stakeholders before the passage of the bill Chiefs Law, Cap 28.

Mr Fadeyi was optimistic that the law would be of great benefit to the people of the state.

The state House of Assembly had last week, passed a bill, Chiefs Law, Cap 28, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

With the passage, the State legislature has now substituted sub-section (1) of section 28 with a new clause.

“The initial provision of Sub-section (1) which read: “The Governor may cause such inquiries to be held at such times and in such places and by such person or persons as it or he may consider necessary or desirable ” has now been substituted with “The Governor may cause such inquiries to be held at such times and in such places and by such person or persons as he may consider necessary or desirable.”

“To this end, former Clause (3) has now become Clause (4) hence the new Sub-section (3) now reads “Any person who pursuant to subsection (1) of this section is elevated to wear beaded crown from Baales to Minor Chiefs who being a customary tenant shall continue to pay obeisance to his prescribed or consenting authority.”

Recall that, the assembly had on Friday, May 12, 2023, held a public hearing on the proposed amendment where the opinions of all stakeholders were aggregated.

Further recall that Governor Makinde had said in the letter requesting for the amendment that: “As part of the ongoing efforts of the present administration to specify the Chieftaincy holders entitled to wear beaded crowns in Oyo State, the Executive council has considered the need to amend the Chiefs Law of Oyo State.”

“This is as a result of agitation of many High Chiefs on the issue of beaded crowns and the volume of litigations and resentment within communities in the state.”