Watch: Tiwa Savage dazzles audience at King Charles III coronation concert

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage bloomed on stage while performing ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ at the star-studded concert on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle, following King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on Saturday.

May 7, 2023

Recall that American top singer, Beyoncé featured Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi on the aforesaid song in The Lion King album.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests in the Royal Box as they watched performances from Tiwa; Take That, Katy Perry and Olly Murs, among others.

Lionel Richie’s song All Night Long got the royals up dancing, with the Duchess of Edinburgh showing off her moves. After Lionel’s performance, Prince William took to the stage to share a touching tribute to his “Pa” in a moving speech, before the crowd sang the national anthem.