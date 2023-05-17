Watch Chris Brown join Davido on #Unavailable challenge

Afrobeats artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has released footage of himself alongside two celebrity dancers, Chris Brown and Poco-Lee joining the ‘Unavailable’ challenge.
Unavailable is a hit track from his recently released 17-track album, Timeless.
Timeless is Davido’s fourth studio project since he ventured into music 11 years ago.
The album features multiple artists including British Nigerian rapper Skepta, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and Jamaican performer Dexta Daps.
It explores multiple sub-genres of music including Afrobeats, Amapiano and Dancehall
