May 17, 2023

Watch Chris Brown join Davido on #Unavailable challenge

Afrobeats artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has released footage of himself alongside two celebrity dancers, Chris Brown and Poco-Lee joining the ‘Unavailable’ challenge.  

Unavailable is a hit track from his recently released 17-track album, Timeless. 

Timeless is Davido’s fourth studio project since he ventured into music 11 years ago.

The album features multiple artists including British Nigerian rapper Skepta, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and Jamaican performer Dexta Daps.

It explores multiple sub-genres of music including Afrobeats, Amapiano and Dancehall

