Watch Chris Brown join Davido on #Unavailable challenge

Afrobeats artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has released footage of himself alongside two celebrity dancers, Chris Brown and Poco-Lee joining the ‘Unavailable’ challenge.

Had to bring together two of the most fire dancers from two different worlds. GUESS WHO?!



UNAVAILABLE challenge STILL goin' ! Just ask the family ❤️⏳ pic.twitter.com/maTzIZd0Qi May 17, 2023

Unavailable is a hit track from his recently released 17-track album, Timeless.

Timeless is Davido’s fourth studio project since he ventured into music 11 years ago.

The album features multiple artists including British Nigerian rapper Skepta, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and Jamaican performer Dexta Daps.

It explores multiple sub-genres of music including Afrobeats, Amapiano and Dancehall