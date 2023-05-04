[Video] Wike is fighting corruption in Rivers – President-elect, Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for combating corruption in his state over the construction of the Magistrates’ Court building in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Tinubu, Thursday, while commissioning the building projects said one of the judges would be corrupt when they operate in destitution, thereby applauding the initiatives of the governor to address that.

He further revealed that what Wike has done is worthy of emulation to be adopted “in our policy think-tank” as he insisted, “you don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor, to dispense justice in squalor.”

“Take a different angle to what Wike is doing here today. He’s fighting corruption. This is the way to fight corruption,” Tinubu said.

He said, “You don’t expect your judges that have been contributing very well to this, to live in squalor, to operate in squalor, to dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that are necessary in our policy think-tank.

“We must fight corruption and we definitely must look at the other side of the coin. If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt, you’ve got to pay attention to their welfare. If you want a new dispensation of justice, you don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions. Let’s think value for value.”

Tinubu who is in Rivers on a two-day visit since yesterday also commissioned the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover which links Rumuola to Ikwerre Road.