Video: Portable begs Davido for music collaboration

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has publicly begged his colleague David Adeleke, known as Davido for a musical collaboration.

Portable on his Instagram page begged for a feature in his song and also shared a screenshot of his chat with Davido.

Portable begs colleague Davido for music collaboration



Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has publicly begged his colleague David Adeleke, known as Davido for a musical collaboration….1 pic.twitter.com/guuAXVihIp — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) May 2, 2023

He tagged Davido and wrote, “ #davido 👑 Ogun Owo Music 🎶 industry ⭐️⭐️⭐️Carry Me Trabaye ✈️✈️✈️ Bless me with one verse 🎵 Who Go Help You No Go Stress You 🙏🙏🙏 I Gat Chorus ✍🏻 ZAZUU 🔌 IKA OF AFRICA 🌎 Dr ZEH Nation many, many inspiration 💯💯💯”

Responding to this in the chat Portable shared, Davido hailed him saying, ”Zazuuu Zazuuu.’’