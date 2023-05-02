Home » News » Video: Portable begs Davido for music collaboration
May 2, 2023

Video: Portable begs Davido for music collaboration

Portable

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has publicly begged his colleague David Adeleke, known as Davido for a musical collaboration.

Portable on his Instagram page begged for a feature in his song and also shared a screenshot of his chat with Davido.

He tagged Davido and wrote, “ #davido 👑 Ogun Owo Music 🎶 industry ⭐️⭐️⭐️Carry Me Trabaye ✈️✈️✈️ Bless me with one verse 🎵 Who Go Help You No Go Stress You 🙏🙏🙏 I Gat Chorus ✍🏻 ZAZUU 🔌 IKA OF AFRICA 🌎 Dr ZEH Nation many, many inspiration 💯💯💯”

Responding to this in the chat Portable shared, Davido hailed him saying, ”Zazuuu Zazuuu.’’

