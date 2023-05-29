[Video] Stage collapses during Kano gov-elect inauguration

By Bashir Bello

Mammoth crowd during the inauguration ceremony of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP flag bearer, Abba Kabir Yusuf as Governor of Kano State has resulted in the partial collapse of the podium at the venue.

[Video] Stage collapses at swearing-in ceremony in Kano



The new governor Yusuf Abba, his deputy, and the acting chief judge were all on the podium. But all are safe.



Credit: Channels TV pic.twitter.com/sRJdLOnCbk May 29, 2023

The crowd of people was said to be hanging on to the pillars of the podium, hence the collapse.

The incident happened when the Governor, Yusuf was making his speech after the swearing-in.

The development forced the Governor to pause the speech before he later continued.

Details later…