[Video] Empress Njamah’s ex-lover charged to court

Nicholas Jack Davis, ex-lover of actress Empress Njamah has been charged to court in Liberia.

In a trending video on social media, Nicholas was seen taken to court in handcuffs.

Recall that Empress Njamah’s ex-boyfriend, who is a Liberian resident, was arrested a few weeks ago for blackmailing several women in Liberia.

The Liberian National Police confirmed his arrest during a press briefing in April.

It revealed that twenty Liberian women have also complained against the suspect who operated in Nigeria with the name Josh Wade and carried out a similar act against actress Njamah.