Video: Buhari, CJN arrive Eagle Square; all set for Tinubu’s inauguration 

President Muhammdu Buhari, has arrived at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the nation’s capital for the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Similarly, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, has also arrived the venue of the inauguration and set to administer the oath of office on the President-elect and the Vice-president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu is to be sworn-in today as the substantive 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ariwoola would be swearing-in Tinubu and Shettima as the President and the Vice President of Nigeria, respectively today.

Meanwhile, former Head of State, General Yakub Gowon and the Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Dame Patience Jonathan, among other past Nigerian leaders, have arrived at the Eagle Square, venue for the swearing-in.

Also present at the venue are the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Other guests at the venue were businessmen, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote.