Victony’s accident, I was supposed to be driving – Singer, YKB

Nigerian singer, Yusuf Oluwo, also known as Yusufkanbai or YKB, has revealed that he was supposed to be the driver of the car his colleague, Victony, was involved in an accident with in 2021.

Victony, in 2021, narrowly escaped death in an auto crash that saw the death of one and three injured.

The accident resulted to him being in a wheelchair for about a year.

Appearing as a guest in the latest episode of the F&S Uncensored audiovisual podcast hosted by Feyikemi Akin-Bankole and Simi Badiru, YKB said he was with Victony at the club moments before the accident.

He said, “Victony is like a very good friend of mine. Me and Victony our story no be today. That accident wey Victony get, it was me that was meant to be driving. The guy that died was my very close friend…That was the worst day of my life.

“When Victony blew up [started making waves] after that accident, I went on my knees and said, ‘God I’m so grateful you come through for this boy because it could have been another story’.”