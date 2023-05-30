Vandals burst fuel pipeline in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Suspected vandals on Tuesday, busted one of the petroleum product pipelines in Ijedodo, Iktotun-Igando, Local Council Development Area, LCDA of the state.

This followed fuel scarcity as a result of hoarding of the products which has caused untold hardship on motorists and commuters since Monday due to fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nigeria Police, among other emergency responders have cordoned off the area to forestall fire outbreak.

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, explained that the situation was promptly put under control.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu: “on arrival at the incident scene, the agency’s response team found some visible quantities of leaked petroleum product (petrol) on the land surface.

“Investigation conducted by the agency’s response team revealed the immediate cause of the leaked petroleum product was due to damaged pipelines.”

Meanwhile, Oke-Osanyitolu said the agency later conducted critical risk assessment with regards to safety and precautionary measures with public advocacy and sensitization to the community with a view at eliminating any contact with the leaked petroleum product.

The agency has also cordoned off the immediate and remote areas covering the incident scene

LASEMA has informed the maintenance department of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on the incident.

NNPC, promptly, shut off the valves connecting to the pipeline in the area.

“This has ultimately reduced the risk significantly, while the incident scene had been cordoned off

“The Agency’s response team well as the Lagos Fire service, NSCDC Anti-Vandal Units, and the Nigeria Police (Isheri Osun Division) are on ground to avert any unsafe act(s) and unsafe actions.

“Assessment and re-assessment ongoing with a view at identifying any potential threats.”The entire community is safe with no palpable tension recorded,” LASEMA boss assured.