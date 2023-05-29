Uzoamaka seeks N6.5m for brain surgery

By Sola Ogundipe

STACY Uzoamaka Kelvin-Okosi is urgently seeking $15,000 (about N6.5 million) to undergo a gamma knife surgery at the Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, India, to correct a chronic brain disorder known as Left Parietal AV malformation.

Following a severe head trauma 13 years ago, Uzoamaka, who is in her early 30s, has been suffering bouts of migraine, dizziness, confusion and other forms of discomfort.

According to her, after some time, the problem migrated to a hole in the brain.

Neurosurgeons who have examined Uzoamaka agree that gamma knife surgery is the appropriate treatment for her condition. It is a non-invasive medical procedure that does not involve incisions, but uses radiation and computer-guided planning to treat abnormalities in the brain.

A medical report signed by Dr Aremu Isiaku, Consultant Radiologist at Afrigold Medicare noted that from an advance brain MRI conducted on Uzoamaka, there was indication of a diagnosis highly suggestive of an arteriovenous malformationin the left parietooccipital region.

The medic recommended a Computerised Tomography brain angiography for further evaluation.

Part of the recommended treatment which includes surgical excision, would be carried out at the Yashoda Hospital, India, where she is expected to spend 25 days including 2-4 days in the intensive Care Unit, and 7-9 days in the ward.

Uzoamaka, who is currently hospitalised, has exhausted all her savings on the ailment in the attempt to obtain relief. She is pleading for assistance. If you are touched to assist, kindly send donations to Uzoamaka Okosi 1007286949 Zenith Bank or call 08101031015 for further details.