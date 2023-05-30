Using tissue paper during menstruation can cause infertility — Expert warns

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

The President, Association of Residents Doctors, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital

Dr Margaret Erhunmwunsee has warned women especially young girls against using pieces of clothes and tissue paper during menstruation as such items could result in infections and infertility in the future.

She gave the advice at the Comprehensive Secondary School Atai Otoro, Abak, Akwa Ibom State, when she led the leadership of the~ Association to commemorate World Menstrual Hygiene Day with the theme “Making Menstruation a Normal Fact of Life by 2030′.”

She said: “Some of you have been made to believe that menstruation and menstrual pains are not something that is inherited and that when you take tablets you will continue to take drugs for life, that when you talk to a boy you will get pregnant. All these are myths that are not true.

“Most importantly, you must stop using pieces of clothes and tissue paper during your menstrual flow. Using such items in place of menstrual pads can cause infections and infertility in the long run” Dr.Erhunmwunsee said.”

The ARD president who donated 200 menstrual pads to the school said the school was privileged to have the Association come to educate the students on matters related to their menstruation.

The Co-ordinator of the WMHD Dr. Ekemini Udi who doubles as the vice president of the ARD UUTH, explained that the aim of the visit was to educate the students on safe menstrual practices and also to reduce period poverty which occurs when a girl cannot afford menstrual products during menstruation.

In her remarks, the Principal of the school Mrs Pauline Akpanubo welcomed the team of doctors to her school and introduced the team to the students.

The Supervisory counsellor on health Abak LGA Hon. Eventus Uko while thanking the ARD for choosing a school in his community, encouraged the students to abide by personal hygiene and proper practices as taught by the doctors.

The students were taught normal facts about menstruation, symptoms and signs of menstruation, and reproductive health, some myths and misconceptions about menstruation were corrected. The proper use and disposal of sanitary pads was demonstrated to the students.