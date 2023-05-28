US delegation for Tinubu’s inauguration arrives Nigeria

By Efosa Taiwo

The United States of America delegation for the inauguration of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu has arrived in the country.

Recall that President Joe Biden had announced that a US delegation led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge will attend the inauguration ceremony of Tinubu billed for May 29.

The US Mission in Nigeria, on Sunday, announced their arrival ahead of the transition ceremony.

Announcing the arrival of the 9-member team, @UsinNigeria wrote, “Welcome to Nigeria! We are excited to receive the delegation from @POTUS Biden, led by @SecFudge from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as they join us in Abuja for the inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The President-elect will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria on Monday at Eagle Square, Abuja.

No fewer than 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, are expected to attend Tinubu’s inauguration.

Also expected are past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations and prominent Nigerians and representatives of foreign governments and agencies.