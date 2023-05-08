Unknown gunmen attack family, kidnap wife

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Suspected gunmen on Monday attacked a family travelling along the Gbongan-Osogbo road, kidnapping the wife in the process.

It was gathered that the family was travelling around 3 am from the Ode-Omu section towards Osogbo, Osun state capital before the vehicle was attacked by suspects allegedly speaking fulfude.

A source revealed that the vehicle had in it a husband and wife and two other young persons suspected to be their children.

The family was attacked a few kilometres after Ode-Omu town, as it was gathered that their attackers beat them and forcefully collected their mobile phones.

A resident of Oogi town, Michael Adewole told Vanguard correspondent that the kidnappers later abducted the wife, taking her into the forest in the town to evade being caught.

Confirming the incident, Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the police search and rescue team have been combing the bush with a view to rescuing the woman.

“It is truly a family travelling along the Gbongan-Osogbo road was attacked by bandits and abducted the wife in the vehicle. Police anti-kidnapping squad combing the forest in the town to rescue the woman.

“So far, our efforts has not yielded result as those in the forest are yet to see the trail of the suspect nor the woman, but search and rescue is still ongoing in the area”, she added.