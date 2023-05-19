UniAbuja promotes 19 academic staff

UniAbuja gate

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, under the chairmanship of Professor Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, has approved the promotion of 19 academic staff to professorial rank.

The institution, in a statement to this effect, Friday, said while eight staff were promoted to the rank of professor, 11 were promoted to the rank of associate professor.

The statement, released through Dr Habib Yakoob, Acting Director, Information and University Relations, said the “Council approved the promotion of the academic staff at its 96th Regular Meeting which took place on Thursday 4th and Friday 5th May 2023.”

“A breakdown of the approved promotion reveals that the academic staff were promoted across several disciplines which include geophysics, health information management, information and library services, agricultural extension and rural sociology, human resource management, energy engineering, theriogenology and virology.

Other fields of the professors and associate professors are Mathematics education, intergroup relations, material engineering, guidance and counselling, management, corporate and security law and energy and petroleum economics.

” While congratulating the newly promoted staff, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, noted that they were promoted, following the Council’s reception of positive assessments of their works.

“He praised them for their perseverance, patience and hard work, all of which he affirmed, accounted for their success.

Na’Allah said, “You got elevated to this enviable rank through a dint of hard work, perseverance and patience. And I commend you for your consistent efforts. But these heights should be the beginning of more hard work, quality teaching and research and formulation of workable ideas.

“Let this also be a source of encouragement to other members of the University community, that here, we are committed to excellence and that no one who works hard and merits promotion will regret it. Together we must step up to drive our great University into joining the league of world-class universities,” the statement read.