Umo Eno sworn-in as A’Ibom Gov

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Pastor Umo Eno and Senator Akon Eyakenyi have been sworn-in as the 5th democratically elected governor and first elected female deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State respectively.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ekaette Obot administered the oath of office and allegiance on the duo on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium, Uyo at about 1:00pm.

In his inaugural address, the new executive governor of the state , Pastor Umo Eno assured the people that he would be governor for all Akwa Ibom people irrespective of party affiliations.

He called on all political stakeholders to shelve their grievances and join hands with him to move the state forward, appealing that politics must not severe the ties of their common heritage or brotherhood.

His words: “I ask you to A.R.I.S.E,. with us and lets usher in the Golden Era for our dear State and our people. Elections are over, and our kindred spirit must be renewed and deepened, We are all Akwaibomites first before politics.

“Politics therefore must not separate or sever the ties of our brotherhood and common heritage and aspirations. I pledge to you that I will be Governor for all Akwaibomites, irrespective of political persuasions or affiliations

” I call on our people to come together, and let’s build s State where the pain of one Akwaibomite is the pain of all, and where the success of one Akwaibomite is the success for all.

“We have been too polarized by politics, This should not be. As I said in my Victory Speech, we will set up a bi-partisan reconciliation committee soon, so we can jaw-jaw instead of war-war on critical issues of our development, unity and brotherhood”

The newly sworn-in governor stressed that he could not achieve or actualize his visions for the state alone adding, “This is a collective responsibility, and I am very sure all of you patriotic citizens of Akwa Ibom State, will join hands with me to further push the developmental strides as handed down by my worthy Predecessor”

He thanked all stakeholders that supported his aspiration and stood by him all through including Traditional Rulers and religious leaders, the political class, elder statesmen, groups, former leaders of the state and Akwa Ibom people in the Diaspora

Pastor Eno who specially thanked his predecessor for supporting him against all odds stressed, “His Excellency I don’t want to be an orphan. Please don’t walk away, I still need your wise Counsel. I promise I will make you proud. We will lead this State in the way of the Lord”

He extolled his predecessors for his great achievement for the state in the past 8 years, saying, “We owe my Predecessor and Political Father our debt of gratitude.

“From aviation development, where today we are the only sub national with a thriving airline in the nation, the Ibom Air, to the smartest Airport Terminal building, the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO); the longest Taxiway in the nation, with Category 2 Certification.

“We will create the enabling environment for our youths to thrive, since every one cannot be given political appointments. My worthy Predecessor, H.E. Udom Emmanuel had commenced the digitalization of the Civil Service, we will complete the process of E-governance.

“We will prioritize the welfare of our civil servants and encourage a spirit of entrepreneurship in line with our dakkada spirit. My dear Akwaibomites, it may interest you to know that the first letter in our A.R.I.S.E. Agenda is Agriculture.

“We will invest heavily in this critical sector, and cause a revolution to occur. Agriculture is the new black gold and we will get our people involved. We will deploy our comparative advantage in blue economy, and ensure that our fishermen get proper financial value for their work.

“We will work hard to ensure that this critical element of the Social Contract is maintained, so our people can continue to live in peace. Security of lives and property is the first order of business for government and we will follow this strictly.

“We’ll continue to attract foreign investors by creating a business-friendly environment for investors to come live, invest and enjoy the Happy Hour that comes with hard work

A.R.I.S.E Akwa Ibom, work hard in unity and in brotherhood, and let us collectively usher in the Happy Hour. So let the Happy Hour of the Golden Era begin”