Umar Namadi sworn-in as Jigawa gov

… promises full autonomy of Judiciary, Assembly, LG

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Umar Namadi Danmodi has been sworn-in as the Jigawa state governor as he succeeds Abubakar Badaru.

Namadi who was sworn-in on Monday in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa state, promised as part of his 12-point agenda to give full autonomy to the Judiciary to ensure justice and fairness to all and to also allow the State Assembly to do their duty as provided by the Constitution.

He also promised to ensure the autonomy of the Local Governments to allow the dividend of democracy reach the grassroot for effective development.

“We will govern with transparency, accountability, inclusion, prudence and responsiveness and above all the fear of God Almighty.

“The oath of office we took will be the constant reminder to us to be steadfast, fair and upright as we govern the affairs of our dear state” he added.

The governor was sworn-in by the Chief Judge, Justice Umar Sadiq along with his deputy, Aminu Usman Gumel.

However, Namadi also promised to continue from where his predecessor stopped, describing governance as a continued process.

He further emphasized on his administration’s determination to pay more attention to agricultural development, massive recruitment of qualified teachers for general revolution of the education sector.