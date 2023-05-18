Troops destroy 38 refineries, apprehend 29 oil thieves – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have destroyed 38 illegal refining sites and apprehended 29 suspected oil thieves in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said the troops conducted patrols, raids, anti-illegal oil refining and swap buggies operations at different locations within Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States.

He said this was aimed at denying oil theft and other criminal elements freedom of action.

Danmadami said the troops, in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and other operations discovered and destroyed illegal refining sites with 24 wooden boats, 169 storage tanks, 152 ovens and 19 dugout pits.

According to him, the troops also recovered 551,500 litres of crude oil, 394,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 16 vehicles, four motorcycles and one tricycle.

Other items recovered were two pumping machines, one outboard engine, one generator, one speed boat, four weapons and 132 assorted ammunitions, while 29 economic saboteurs were also arrested.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“Additionally, it is worthy to mention that the sum of N448.3 million were denied the oil thieves.

“Relatedly, the air component conducted series of air operation within the joint area of operation.

“Notably, an air interdiction was conducted at Abacheke general area, observed to be active with illegal oil bunkering activities.

“Consequently, the target was struck, destroying all illegal refining equipment at the location,” he added.

In the South East, Danmadami said the troops of Operation UDO KA had sustained offensive against the outlawed Indigenous pPople of Biafra/Eastern Security Network and other criminal activities in the zone.

He said the operational activities resulted in killing of two terrorists, arrest of seven suspected terrorists and rescue of four kidnapped victims within the period under review.